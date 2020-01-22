SAVOY — Sgt. 1st Class Charles L. “Charlie” Goodwin, retired, 86, of Savoy passed away at 7:12 a.m. Monday (Jan. 20. 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
A reception in celebration of his life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Windsor of Savoy, 401 Burwash Ave., Savoy.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery, 611 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Champaign, with military rites accorded by the Urbana American Legion.
Charlie was born March 14, 1933, in Neosho, Mo., a son of Loyd and Ruth (Johnson) Goodwin. He married Susan Carlson on Dec. 30, 1996, in Urbana. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Kevin Goodwin of St. Louis, Mo., and Michael Goodwin of Ormond Beach, Fla; two stepsons, Jeff Carlson of Champaign and Jon Carlson of St. Louis, Mo.; and six grandchildren, Bridget, Kathleen, Cody, Cade, Nash and Rhett.
Charlie received his bachelor’s degree in education from Missouri Southern State University and was an in-class instructor for J.B. Hunt. He was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean and Vietnam wars.
For his service in the Korean War, 2nd Infantry Division, 38th Regimental Combat Team Easy Company, he received the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star Medal with "V" device for Valor, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Ribbon, Korean Campaign Medal with four battle stars, United Nations Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation and Korea Presidential Unit Citation. For his service in the Vietnam War, 2nd Field Forces 6th Battalion 15th Artillery, he received the Bronze Star Medal (second), Army Accommodation Medal, National Defense Award (second), Vietnam Service Medal with six battle stars, United Nations Ribbon (second) and Expert Rifle and Mortar Badge.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, 8764 Manchester Road #203, St. Louis, MO 63144. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.