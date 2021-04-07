CHAMPAIGN — Charles H. Tewksbury Jr., 81, passed away Wednesday (March 31, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Charlie spent his young life in Massachusetts and New York, moving to Washington state, with his last 38 years in Champaign.
At his request, the family will have a private service later.
Charlie was born Sept. 28, 1939, in Middleborough, Mass., to Howard and Charlotte Hodge. He graduated from Silver Lake High School in Middleborough. He was an electrical engineer working for General Dynamics, Washington Public Power System and Illinois Power in Clinton.
Charlie enjoyed traveling with his wife, Eleanor Lemon, attending bluegrass concerts, camping and long-distance adventures in their RV. They also traveled internationally, and their last big trip was an Alaskan cruise. He loved gardening, watching sports and cooking.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Ellie; stepbrother, David; and seven daughters and their families, including seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.