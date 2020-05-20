CHAMPAIGN — Charles H. Williams, 58, of Springfield, formerly of Champaign, died Friday (May 15, 2020) in Springfield.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. Pastor Andre Crittenden will officiate. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Urbana. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Public viewing, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding public distancing, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Urbana chapel.