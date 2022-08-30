SADORUS — Charles Terry Hammersmith, 73, of Sadorus passed away at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Terry was born in Champaign on Dec. 4, 1948, a son of Charles “Jack” Hammersmith and Donna Hammersmith. He married Susan Day on Dec. 3, 1970.
Terry attended University High School and Central High School. He briefly went to college at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. While on leave from college, he was drafted into the Army and went on to serve in the Vietnam War with the 6th Battalion, 11th Artillery, and then was stationed for one year in Germany, until he was discharged in 1972.
After serving, he joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 601 in Champaign. He worked as an electrician until his retirement in 2009.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Vicky Eddy.
Surviving are his wife, Susan Hammersmith; sons, Charles (Jack) Hammersmith and Todd Hammersmith; and daughter, Laura Owen (Matthew), all of Sadorus; and his grandchildren, Ryan Owen of Champaign and Kaylin Owen of Sadorus.
Terry did not wish to have a funeral. Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2, at 1 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 2 p.m. at VFW Post 5520, 609 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign.