VILLA GROVE — Charles W. Helm, 76, of Villa Grove died at 3:09 p.m. Monday (July 26, 2021) at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U.
Charles was born on Sept. 27, 1944, in Tuscola, to Leon and Dorothy (Albin) Helm. He married Janis Sigler on Feb. 14, 1975, in Tuscola.
He is survived by his wife, Janis Helm; daughter, Melinda (John) Stevens of Mascoutah; three grandchildren, Taylor, Bryan and Gracie “Emily”; and a sister, Patricia (Curt) Adams of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Dorothy Helm.
Charles graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1962. Farming was his passion, and he farmed for over 40 years. Charles also loved to watch Illinois basketball and was a huge Cardinals baseball fan. He was a member of Victory Church in Camargo and was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 41 years.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Victory Church, Camargo, with Pastor Duane Piercy officiating. Burial will follow in Murdock Cemetery. A visitation will be held an hour prior (10 to 11 a.m.) of the funeral service at Victory Church. The family would like for everyone to be wearing blue jeans.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Victory Church or Carle Hospice.