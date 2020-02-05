CHAMPAIGN — Charles J. “Chuck” Miller of Champaign (formerly of Decatur) passed away Friday morning (Jan. 31, 2020) at Carle Hospital in Urbana with his family by his side.
He was born in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Oct. 8, 1931, to Joseph and Clara Miller. He graduated from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. He then became a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army and served as a company commander.
His work career took him to U.S. Steel Co. in Chicago and then to Decatur, where he spent 25 years as an executive for the A.E. Staley Manufacturing Co. until his retirement. In total, he lived for 44 years in Decatur, where he was always an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and a volunteer with many local charitable organizations.
In 1959, Chuck married Antonette Bellavia, who passed away in 2006 after 47 years of marriage. He is survived by their four children: Bruce Miller of St. Louis, Mo.; Patricia Espe (Matt) of Akron, Ohio; Joe Miller (Heidi) of Chicago; and Jim Miller (Lisa) of Geneva, Ill. They were blessed with seven grandchildren, all of whom survive him: Marisa Espe, T.K. Espe, Nick Miller, Celeste Miller, Gillian Miller, Brandt Miller and Aidan Miller. He is also survived by his twin brother, Edward (Ellen) of Richmond, Mass.
In 2009, Chuck married his current wife, Carole, who survives him. He enjoyed seeing new places and was able to travel extensively in that stage of his life. He is also survived by two stepchildren, Todd Kline of Urbana and Kara Miller (Greg) of Oak Park, and two stepgrandchildren, Jude Miller and Harry Miller.
Chuck was a loving, caring, generous and gracious Christian man with a great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur. Mass of Christian burial celebrating his life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Decatur.
Chuck would want memorial gifts to either St. Teresa High School in Decatur, Ill.; Greenville University in Greenville, Ill.; or the charity of your choosing.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be left at www.moranandgoebel.com.