MARION — Charles J. Clementz II, born on his father’s 39th birthday, March 26, 1951, passed away peacefully Dec. 18, 2021, with loved ones around him. He was 70 years old.
Formerly of Tolono and a 1969 graduate of Unity High School, Chuck married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Sue Clementz (Dixon), in 1970. She survives.
Chuck worked for Universal Bleacher until its closing in the late 1970s, then worked for the University of Illinois in Campus Grounds until his retirement.
After retirement, Chuck moved to rural Marion, where he pursued his love of hunting and wildlife on his 100-plus acres of timberland. He loved photography and drawing, and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
Like his father, he also excelled at motor and engine repair and spent many happy years keeping his array of machinery running.
Surviving are two sisters, Lynda (Jack) Warfel Fishel of Arcola and Vikki Clementz Haak Hemrich (Dave) of rural Villa Grove; two brothers, Linden (Kay) Warfel of rural Tolono and Chris (Paula) Clementz of rural Villa Grove; and seven nieces and eight nephews, all much loved by him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles J. Clementz and Adaline Hinton Warfel Clementz.
Chuck is remembered dearly for his infectious laughter, his kindness and his sense of humor.