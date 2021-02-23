RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Charles Jack William Moody, 57, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 17, 2021.
He was born July 29, 1963, in California before moving to Urbana, the son of Charles Arthur Moody and Sharlyn Sue Moody. Jack graduated from Urbana High School in 1981.
Jack enjoyed camping, hiking, bike riding and watching hockey. In 1990, Jack moved back to California, where he lived and worked until he passed.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his son, Charles Moody and wife Jennifer of Illinois; his daughter, Kelsey Williams and husband Tyler of Washington; two grandchildren, Makenzie and Juniper; his sister, Denise Moody of Illinois; and his brother, Mark Moody and wife Dawn and children Kyle and Emma of Illinois.
No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the organization of the donor’s choice.