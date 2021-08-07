SAVOY — Charles Worrall Kelly was called to his heavenly reward Thursday (Aug. 5, 2021) just a few days past his 91st birthday.
He was born July 29, 1930, in Chicago, to Worrall Silver Kelly and Madeline (Vogelsang).
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betty Joe.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Chuck was the rock foundation for his family.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 67 years, Joanne (Walters); sons, Charles Jr. (Manuela) of Noblesville, Ind., and Douglas (Elizabeth) of Coupeville, Wash.; grandchildren, Christopher (Katherine) of Carmel, Ind., Colin (Josh) of Atlanta, Natalie Vezina (Jesse) of Phoenix, Madeline (Benjamin) of Tacoma, Wash., Norman of Noblesville and Michael of Bremerton, Wash.; and great-grandchildren, Charles and Cooper.
Chuck attended Lake Forest College, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and Men’s Glee Club, and later the University of Illinois, where he worked for four decades in broadcasting and instructional resources, and operated his own company in the electronics industry. He served on the Champaign Urbana Cable Commission and as a deacon at First Presbyterian Church of Champaign.
Chuck never met a stranger and befriended everyone he encountered with his friendly and conversational way. He was an accomplished private pilot and loved taking his family and Irish Setter in his plane on vacations all over the U.S. and Bahamas, especially to the woods and lakes of northern Minnesota. He will be remembered as a creative and determined “MacGyver” who would help anyone facing technical challenges. In the Champaign ice storm of 1969, when power was out for a week, he rewired his home and had four families staying warm there.
A graveside service is planned for Thursday, Aug. 19, at noon.
Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to First Presbyterian Church of Champaign.