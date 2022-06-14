PAXTON — Charles R. Kennedy Jr., 84, of Champaign, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Accolade Healthcare Center in Paxton.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, in the mausoleum at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. The Rev. Chris Edmonds will officiate. Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, is handling arrangements.
Charles was born April 12, 1938, in New York to Charles Kennedy Sr. and Harriet Andrews Kennedy.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Pamella; eight children; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one brother.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, one granddaughter and one brother.
Charles joined the 26th precinct of the New York Police Department in 1965. He earned retirement in 1981 and moved his family to Central Illinois a few years later.
Charles was always an athlete and was very proud of his various accomplishments in high school sports and beyond. In his retirement years, he stayed active as a competitive runner, competing in foot races well into his late 70s.
Charles also enjoyed reading and collecting books, comics, baseball cards, music and more. He loved old music, TV shows and movies. His favorite comedians were the Three Stooges. His favorite restaurant was Perkins, where they knew him and Pam by name and were like a second family. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Dementia Society of America. Friends are welcome to join the family at Perkins after the funeral (at their own expense) to share stories about Charles.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.