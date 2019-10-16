CHAMPAIGN — Charles Klar, 82, of Champaign passed away at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, on Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019).
He was born Sept. 10, 1937, in La Crosse, Wis., a son of John and Saki Klar.
Chuck was an active member in the Champaign-Urbana community. He often volunteered in different local organizations, he was a member of Stone Creek Church in Urbana, and loved taking trips to Tama, Iowa, with his community senior group. He enjoyed traveling, playing penny slots and rooting for the Illinois Fighting Illini. Chuck touched many lives and was a good friend to all who knew him.
He is survived by his brother, Jim Klar; sister, Marilyn Doughty; and several friends who have been by his side throughout the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Jerry Klar; and sister, Sally Whalen.
Memorials may be made in Chuck’s name to the GCAP Foundation, gcapnow.com.
Visitation for Chuck will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 18, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. His service will follow at noon. He will be interred at Centennial Cemetery, Villa Grove.
