CHAMPAIGN — Charles L. Glass III, 31, of Champaign passed away at 4:51 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022).
He was born in Urbana on July 2, 1991, the son of Charles Glass Jr. and Ramona Hursey.
Charles is survived by his father, Charles (Jennifer) Glass Jr. of Urbana; mother, Ramona Hursey; brothers, William R. Walker of Champaign, Zach Woods of California and Brandon Glass of Urbana; sisters, Kristie Harris of Champaign, Christina Glass of Atlanta and Rishona Winston of Champaign; fiancé, Chelsea Gourley; and nieces, Marley Walker, Sophia Walker and Weslea Harris.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty Hursey, Charles (Doris) Glass Sr., Janet Wolf and Robert Marquardt.
Charles graduated from Urbana High School, where he was a standout basketball player. He attended Parkland College, where he played basketball and received his associate degree. He transferred to Elmhurst University, where he played basketball and received his bachelor’s degree. He worked as a manager for Enterprise Rental. Charles loved the game of basketball and was a big Kobe fan. He also enjoyed talking trash.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Webber Street Christian Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Hank Sanford will be officiating.
Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.