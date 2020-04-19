URBANA — Charles L. Middleton, 80, of Champaign passed away Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Charlie is survived by his best friend and partner of over 30 years, Marcia Miller; four sons, Kirk, Henry, Jason (Jessica) and David (Alicia); stepdaughters, Amy (Steve) and Jennifer (Jeff); 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry and John; and sisters, Voncile and Debbie.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold (Bully), Clarence (Whack) and Paul; and sisters, Lucy, Irma and Mildred.
Charlie was born Sept. 20, 1939, in Sunflower, Ala., to Clarence and Daisy (Keith) Middleton. He grew up in McIntosh, Ala., and moved to Mahomet when he was 16. He will be remembered as a fun-loving dad, grandfather and great-grandfather and truly enjoyed family. He was a die-hard Cubs fan who rarely missed a televised game and an ardent BAMA fan. He will be missed by all and remembered as a person you could always count on to be there for any kind of help and for his kindness and generosity.
Charlie graduated from Mahomet-Seymour High School. He was a painter at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for 30 years, retiring in 1996. He liked to take things that were shabby and make them look new again. He served as an employee representative of the State Universities Civil Service Advisory Committee and took pride in helping employees through difficult employment situations. Just days after his retirement, he joined a few of his retired friends and went back to work painting houses. Dad worked as a painter up to his 80th birthday. He got a great deal of satisfaction from a job well done.
Due to the current situation with COVID-19, there will be a memorial service at a later date before he returns home to be laid to rest in his beloved McIntosh.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rortvedt Funeral Services. You may leave a personal memorial at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.
Memorials may be made to the Marjorie M. Beasley Civil Service Employee’s Scholarship Fund through the University of Illinois Foundation, uif.uillinois.edu. Charlie worked tirelessly with the UIUC representatives of the State Universities Civil Service Advisory Committee to establish this fund in 1984.