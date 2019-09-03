CHAMPAIGN — Charles Liffick, 78, of Champaign, formerly of Newman, went to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ at 11:55 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Bible Baptist Church, 4001 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, with Pastor Mark Smith officiating. Burial will be in Newman Township Cemetery, Newman, with military rites. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. to noon preceding the service.
Charles was born Aug. 30, 1941, in Brocton, a son of Charles F. and Bessie E. Lutz Liffick. He married Judy Pruitt on Dec. 9, 1962, in Newman. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Christina Kunka of Champaign; one grandchild, Ian Kunka; one brother, Danial Liffick of Westfield; and two sisters, Roanna Watson and Sandy Colter, both of Paris, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Paul Liffick; and one sister, Mary Jane Eldridge.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving with the 534th Military Police in the Panama Canal Zone.
He belonged to the Carpenters Local 544 and enjoyed woodworking and building things.
He loved doing church work and was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Champaign. While residing in Newman, he attended First Church of God for many, many years.
Chuck loved to travel. He got great enjoyment from being with family and friends and especially loved being a grandpa.
Memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church.
Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is in charge of arrangements.