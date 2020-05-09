RANTOUL — Charles “Lonnie” Guthrie, 72, of Rantoul passed away at home on Thursday (May 7, 2020). He was preceded in death by his mother (Virginia) and his father (Charles).
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, fighting in the Tet Offensive in addition to other battles.
He married Barbara Graziana in 1969 and was the proud father to Jamie Sibley (Sterling, Va.) and Martha Rice (Champaign) and “Papa” to 10 grandchildren. He was an avid motorcyclist and a proud retired member of the Leathernecks MC.
Lonnie was always the life of the party and loved to laugh and joke with everyone, never meeting a stranger. His love and laughter will be sorely missed.