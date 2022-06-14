CHAMPAIGN — Charles M. Hundley, 80, of Champaign passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Feb. 10, 1942, at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, the son of Charles Everett and June Wheatley Hundley.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara Shelton Hundley; his sister, Chris (Denny) Forbes of Mt. Zion; two nephews; and one great-nephew.
Charles attended grade school in Champaign and Decatur and graduated from MacArthur High School in Decatur in 1960. He attended Southern lllinois University Carbondale, studying business management.
In 1960, Charles became communications director and cryptography custodian for the USNS Mercury, a ship working on the NASA Apollo missions, and worked on the communications tracking ship and as top chief communications center for the space-tracking station in Asmara, Ethiopia.
In 1974, he began his University of Illinois career as benefits coordinator for the three campuses. In 1980, he was named chief investment officer and associate executive director of the State Universities Retirement System.
In 1986, Charles began his career with the Northern Trust Company in Chicago as vice president in the corporate and institutional services area. He advised executive directors, trustees, consultants and money managers of very large state and municipal public pension funds ($1 billion-plus) about master custody and related services, which included securities lending, enhanced cash management, performance measurement and investment management. While at Northern Trust, Charles served on numerous state pension advisory boards. The Public Fund Division was new, and over the years, the entire custody division became one of the nation’s three largest master custodians. Charles retired from Northern Trust in 2002.
Charles has a long history of serving the University of Illinois and the Champaign-Urbana community. His boards and volunteer work include treasurer of the University of Illinois United Way, 1975-1976; board member and treasurer of the National Academy of Arts, 1976-1987; board member and treasurer of Developmental Services Center, 1977-1981; board member and treasurer of the Disabled Citizens Foundation, 1977-1981; editor and publisher of the University Risk Management and Insurance Association Journal, 1975-1980; trustee and past president of the Spurlock Museum, 1983-present; and board member of the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.
Charles currently managed Shelton, the family farm, in Moultrie County. He also served as a volunteer at the UI's Japan House and was a member of Urbana Rotary. He is a three-time Kentucky Colonel for the state of Kentucky.
Charles’ love and commitment was to the Spurlock Museum, where he served as board president, treasurer, vice president, trustee and most recently as chairman of the Development Committee.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Spurlock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., Urbana. Masks will be required at the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Spurlock Museum Foundation. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.