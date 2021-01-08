MAHOMET — On Sunday (Jan. 3, 2021) at 8:35 a.m., Charles Dewey Martin, 79, passed away in the arms of his granddaughter and great-grandson.
He was born Dec. 23, 1941, in Quincy, to Dewey and Elsie Martin. He spent his childhood years in Payson, and later graduated from Seymour High School (Payson), Class of 1960, where he received letters for baseball, track and tennis and set the record for discus in 1959 and 1960.
He entered the U.S. Army on Nov. 22, 1960, and served for three years in Germany and France. He was very proud of his stamp and coin collections that he started in the Army.
Charles had his son, Charles Darin Reinberg, on July 12, 1966. He met the love of his life, Shirley Dean Martin (Kelley), shortly after and married her on Feb. 25, 1969. Their daughter, Elizabeth Ann Martin, was born on Aug. 27, 1969.
Charles spent many years as a successful entrepreneur, including many years in the paint and drywall industry. He later settled in Champaign, where he opened and operated Martin’s Paint Center from 1978 to 2005. Charles never met a stranger and displayed unconditional love for all. He was incredibly generous, selfless, loyal and loving.
Most remarkably, Charles raised his granddaughter Victoria, and in December 2020, his one wish to see her graduate college was fulfilled — all thanks to him. Charles was a family man, and anybody that knew him knows how much his family meant to him. He loved making memories, and we will forever cherish the many that we were able to make together.
He was reunited in Heaven with his parents; wife; both of his children; sisters, Jenny and Brenda; and brother, Richard (Dick).
Left to forever cherish his memories include his granddaughters, Victoria (Spencer) Eades, Tomeka Reinberg and Ashley Reinberg; and grandson, Timothy Reinberg. His great-grandchildren, whom he was most proud of, include grandson Braeden Charles “the great one” Eades (9), granddaughter Elizabeth Eades (3), grandson Kingstyn Eades (1), granddaughter Tre’nae Humphrey (11) and grandson Treyden Humphrey (13). He is also survived by his sister, Peggy Martin; brother, Ralph Martin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and other beloved friends and family that he loved dearly.
There will be an opportunity to greet the family from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at The Vineyard Church, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Urbana. The service will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Masks, social distancing and hand hygiene will be required to attend the services. In accordance with family wishes, Charles will be cremated after the service. Burial will be private.
Victoria would especially like to thank George Guidas (RN), Nicci Atkins and Pat Philbeck. Thank you for your helping me care for Pawpaw and keep him comfortable and peaceful at home until his journey was complete. Thank you for the love and companionship you gave to him; you were all very special to my Pawpaw.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the family, or in his name (in honor of Elizabeth Eades) to Shriner’s Hospital for Children-Chicago.
No amount of space would be enough for us to explain the unmeasurable amount of love he gave to all he knew and how sorely he will be missed.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.