CHAMPAIGN — Charles (Chuck) McArty Jr., 82, of Champaign passed away at 11:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, surrounded by his children at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Namoff residence, 1510 Bridgepoint Lane, Champaign, where friends and family are welcome to attend. Graveside services and a cremation burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, with the Rev. David Garver officiating.
Mr. McArty was born on Nov. 29, 1937, in Urbana. He married Margie Sue Hall on Oct. 15, 1966, in Champaign. They are now reunited in heaven.
Surviving are one sister, Susan (Linda) Brown of Urbana; one daughter, Michelle (Michael) Namoff of Champaign; one son, Charles (Heather) McArty III of Oakwood; and six grandchildren, Tyler (Sydney) Namoff, Mallory Namoff, Michael Namoff, Shelby (Travis) Weyh, Glendon (Chelsea) Chesser and Olivia McArty.
Mr. McArty graduated from University High School in Urbana. He was in the National Guard and retired from National Council of Teachers of English. He was a classic-car enthusiast who enjoyed attending car shows and cruises. He also had a passion for drawing lighthouses, automobiles and his signature funny face. He was a true family man that spent hours playing with his kids in the evenings after coming home from work. He enjoyed family vacations.
Memorials can be made to Help Heal Veterans organization online at healvets.org, where he had previously visited and donated model cars.