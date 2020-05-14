CHAMPAIGN — Charles Edward McCoy, 83, of Champaign passed away at 9:38 p.m. Sunday (May 10, 2020) at his residence.
There will be a private family funeral service on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Burial will be held at Eastlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Charles was born Sept. 30, 1936, in Urbana, a son of Ralph E. McCoy Sr. and Ella Anna (Wildenradt) McCoy. Survivors include a sister, Agnete Miller, and husband, Lenny Sr., of Redondo Beach, Calif.; nephews, Jarred Miller of Redondo Beach and Lenny Miller Jr. of Grover Beach, Calif.; nieces, Ella McDaniel of Greenwood, Ind., and Marina Scarano McCoy of Tallahassee, Fla.; sister-in-law, Reyna McCoy of Champaign; and longtime close friend, Elizabeth Davison of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parent and two brothers, Ralph McCoy Jr. and Dennis McCoy.
Charles graduated in 1955 from Edison High School, Champaign.
He served in the Army as a medic from 1958 to 1962. While serving, he was stationed in Fulda, Germany.
Charles retired after 30 years from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. Prior to that, among other jobs, he held positions at the Meadow Gold Creamery in Champaign and Ozark Airlines at Willard Airport in Savoy.
Like his father, Charles was an avid old car enthusiast, with a penchant for Buicks, having owned many over the years. Charles remained in the same home, which his parents acquired in 1945 when he was 8, until his passing.
Though he was a very independent individual, he was always there to offer support and aid to those he cared for and loved at a moment’s notice, and never expected anything in return. He loved to travel, though that diminished due to his ill health in recent years, and frequently reminisced of his memory of life while stationed in Germany.
He loved to dance, which he learned formally while stationed in Germany. He loved meeting people, and valued and maintained those relationships over the years.
Due to the current pandemic, an announcement will be posted in The News Gazette, at a future date, regarding a celebration of life event.
Memorials may be made to https://www.cancer.org/cancer/non-hodgkin-lymphoma.html. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.