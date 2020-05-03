CHAMPAIGN — Charles R. Mercer, 77, of Champaign passed away after a long illness at 10:22 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Kindred Hospital, Peoria.
Born in Richmond, Va., on May 7, 1942, to Jesse Reid Mercer and Kathryn Carroll Mercer, he moved to Champaign after serving as a staff sergeant and instructor in the U.S. Air Force at Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul. He was employed by the University of Illinois Photographic Services and eventually became their chief photographer, holding that position until he left to open his own photographic studio, Charles Mercer Photography, from which he retired.
In 2007, he decided to return to work and joined AutoZone part time, still saving some time for photography and interests in gardening, woodworking, drawing and watercolor painting.
He was a former member of the Professional Photographers of America and a member of American Legion Post 24 in Champaign.
He is survived by his wife, Maryann, to whom he was married for 52 years. He’s also survived by a daughter, Catherine Craglow (Kip) of Portland, Ore.
A celebration of life memorial and private burial will be held at a future date.
