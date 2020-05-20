SAVOY — Charles Joseph Milazzo was born on Oct.18, 1919, in Elmira, N.Y. He died Friday (May 15, 2020) in his apartment at Windsor Court, Savoy. He was the son of Samuel Milazzo and Carrie Sperrazza, both immigrants from Serra Di Falco, Sicily, Italy.
Charles was raised in Rochester, N.Y., with three brothers, Richard, John and Samuel, and three sisters, Angelina, Rose and Mary. Another brother, Peter, died at an early age. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1941 and served as an aircraft maintenance instructor, line chief and flight engineer on B-24 and B-32 aircraft.
Charles met Dorothy Eloise Havland in October 1942 and they remained sweethearts throughout World War II. They were married on Nov. 27, 1946, in Onarga. She preceded him in death in 2014. Charles was discharged from the Air Corps in November 1946 and pursued his bachelor's degree in education at Bradley University, Peoria.
In January 1951, he accepted a teaching position at Chanute Air Force Base and retired in December 1978 as chief of the Resources Management Branch of the 3345th Technical Training Center.
Charles was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Champaign for over 50 years and served as deacon for six years. In 1968, the Deacons initiated the "Youth Club" and he originated and instructed the woodworking class from 1968 to 1982. Many woodcarvings of birds and animals created by the youth group still decorate many Champaign homes.
Charles was an avid golfer and worked diligently on his short game. He won two club championships at Lincolnshire golf club of Champaign in 1971 and 1972 and six club championships at Capri Isle Golf Club in Venice, Fla., from 1983 to 1993. He also shot a hole-in-one at each course.
Charles is survived by his three children, Cindy Milazzo of Champaign, David (Carla) Milazzo of Urbana and Barbara (Steve) Suderman of Champaign; two grandchildren, Jenn (Josh) Hinds of Champaign and Katie Milazzo of Galway, Ireland; one great-grandson Jack Hinds; his brother, Samuel (Norma) Milazzo of Diamond Bar, Calif.; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, services and burial will be private and are being officiated by the Rev. Matt Matthews on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Memorial donations can be made to The Children's Home and Aid Society, 125 S. Wacker Drive, 14th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting the family with arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).