SIDNEY — Charles Edward Negangard, 90, of Sidney passed away a 1:40 p.m. Monday (Oct. 24, 2022) at Newman Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Newman.
Mr. Negangard was born April 27, 1932, in Sidney, a son to Ralph and Wilma Duncan Negangard.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Negangard; and five sons, Larry (Barb) Negangard of Urbana, Roger (Pam) Negangard of Sidney, Tom (Rody) Negangard of Homer, Steve (Debbie) Negangard of Riverton and John (Dorothy) Negangard of Springfield; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Negangard; and sister, Mary Kay (Cloyd) Staples.
Charles was a graduate of the first class of Unity High School (1950), served in the U.S. Army (1952 to 1954) and then farmed in the Sidney area for his entire career. He served as a trustee on the Sidney Township Board, Sidney Fire District and Sidney Township Cemetery Board; served as commissioner for the Sidney Drainage District No. 2; and serves as a school board member for the Unit 7 school district.
He enjoyed farming, raising livestock, showing livestock at county fairs in his younger days, shearing sheep, hunting, fishing and especially spending time with his family and visiting with friends. In the fall of every year, he enjoyed entertaining kids when visiting the Negangard Pumkin Patch.
He was a life-time member of the National Rifle Association, a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau and a few other organizations.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Freese Funeral Home, 202 W. Main St., Sidney. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. at Broadlands Immanuel Lutheran Church, 390 County Road 2400 East, Broadlands.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Broadlands Immanuel Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.