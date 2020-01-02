RANTOUL — Charles A. Padilla, 91, of Rantoul passed away Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born June 3, 1928, in Chicago, a son of Toribio “Tom” and Grace (DeLeon) Padilla. He married Nancy Stephens on July 29, 1951, in Chicago. She survives.
Also surviving are five children, William (Tammy) Padilla of Monticello, Lynn (Brian) Brownfield of Rantoul, Richard (Donna) Padilla of Rantoul, Michael Padilla of Rantoul and Andres Waltman of San Antonio, Texas; a brother, Thomas Padilla of North Lake; a sister, Gloria Lopez of Riverside; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, two brothers and a son, Charles.
Chuck served in the U.S. Marines and later the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He received his master’s degree from Eastern Illinois University in education. He was an instructor at Chanute Air Force Base, retiring in 1985. He loved landscaping and putting in hard work in any endeavor. He was a member of the Rantoul VFW.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow immediately in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.