HOOPESTON — Charles “Chuck” M. Pajor, 82, of Hoopeston passed away peacefully at 11 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 17, 2021) at Heritage Health, Hoopeston.
Chuck was born on Feb. 4, 1938, in Harvey, the son of Michael and Mary (Bielicki) Pajor. He married Dorothy Ziemba on March 1, 1958, in Harvey; she survives.
He is also survived by one daughter, Sue (Douglas M.) Roark of West Lafayette, Ind.; one son, Phil (Paula Reeves) Pajor of Lafayette; nine grandchildren, Jimmy (Mary) Pajor, Chuck (Erica) Pajor, Jennifer (Jeff) Kokinda, Alane (Jessie Blankenship) Pajor, Katie (Dustin) Ehle, Adam Pajor, Alex Pajor, Kaitlin (Brandon) Tyler and Morgan (Michael) Woods; 12 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Lori Pajor of Hoopeston; aunt, Helen Bielicki of Indiana; several nieces and nephews; and his four-legged children, Schotzie, Duncan and Simba.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jim Pajor; brother, Edward Pajor; three sisters, Mary Ann Ripplinger, JoAnn Turngren and Dolores Brasel; and parents.
Chuck graduated from Thornton Township High School in 1955. His parents started M.A. Pajor and Sons Hardware in 1934 in Harvey. In 1975, Chuck and his brother-in-law, Hal, moved the hardware store to Hoopeston, changing the name to Olympic Hardware, which has now passed on to the fourth generation of Pajors. He retired from the hardware store in 2012 after the passing of his son, Jim.
Chuck was a member of the Optimist Club in Harvey and served as a Harvey park commissioner. He was also a 40-plus-year dedicated member of the Hoopeston Lions Club and was very involved in the Hoopeston community. He helped install the kitchen at the Hoopeston Multi Agency and was awarded Citizen of the Year in 1990.
He enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding, collecting die-cast cars, snowmobiling and anything train related. Chuck’s favorite place to camp was Copper Harbor, Mich., where he could be found relaxing next to a roaring campfire while sipping on his favorite drink, Southern Comfort Manhattan.
A celebration of life reception will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Blurton Funeral Home, Hoopeston. Due to current health conditions, masks and social distancing will be required. According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Hoopeston Lions Club or the Hoopeston Animal Shelter. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Chuck’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.