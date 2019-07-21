VERSAILLES, Mo — Charles “Chuck” Payne, 69, of Versailles, Mo., formerly of Champaign, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home. He was a son of Harold and Helen (Cohea) Payne.
Survivors include two siblings, Bill Payne (Sue) of Tolono and Barbara Payne (Perry Testory) of Urbana; nieces and nephews, Sam Payne, Whitney Payne Striegel, Cody Payne, Keegan Payne, Jessica Lewis Woolcott, Stephanie Lewis Ward and Jordan Lewis; along with great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cathleen Payne Lewis; and niece, Kaylin Payne.
He grew up in Tolono, where he attended Unity High School and was active in sports, especially football and wrestling. He was an Army veteran who served his country in the Vietnam War.
Chuck worked for Kraft Foods in Champaign, then as a Realtor for many years. Following his dream, he decided to look for land and settled in Versailles, Mo. He retired as a correctional officer with the Missouri Department of Corrections facility in Tipton, Mo.
Chuck's greatest enjoyment came from spending time on his farm, where he could be with his animals and outdoors. He loved all animals, especially his beloved dogs. For over 30 years, Chuck bred and showed pedigree Scottish fold and Persian cats and achieved several national awards in the Cat Fanciers’ Association.
Memorials can be made to the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.
In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated.