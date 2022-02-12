Charles R. Ellis Feb 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — Charles Robert Ellis, 92, of Danville died at 10:29 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at home.Services for the Army veteran will be private. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is handling arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos