DANVILLE — Charles R. Pickett, 91, of Danville passed away Friday (May 22, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
He was born May 24, 1928, in Danville to Melvin and Amelia (Lete) Pickett. He started the Custom Kitchen Shop in 1950, operating it until his retirement. For 23 years, he was the canoe and bicycle concessioneer at Kickapoo State Park.
Being an avid golfer, he walked 18 holes five days a week until the age of 90. He shot a hole-in-one at Blue Needles Golf Course in 2008 and another in 2014. His golfing buddies, Les, Wib, Ray, Bob and Jerry, all preceded him, leaving only Jim to carry the torch. He graduated from Danville High School and was a member of the National Guard.
Charles is survived by his wife, Roberta; his children, Michael of Danville, Rebecca (William) Chapman of Tennessee and Barbara (Skip) Kruse of Florida; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Catherine and Susan; a brother, George; and a sister, Virginia.
Due to the current restrictions, there will be no services at this time. Online condolences are at www.rortvedtfuneralservices.com.