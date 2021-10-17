CHAMPAIGN — Charles W. “Chuck” Rankin, 64, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at home in Champaign.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. His celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Community Foundation for Education Enhancement.
Chuck was born Feb. 15, 1957, in Gibson City, a son of A. Ramon and Lila Jean Hinton Rankin.
He is survived by three sisters, Linda Buscher of Oak Park, Patricia Warren of Geneso and Debra (Rod) Harmon of Atlanta; eight nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Alex) Pearl, Chris Buscher, Daniel Buscher, Katie Buscher, Amanda Bell, Adrienne (Brady) Haire, Hamilton (Christy) Harmon and Abby (Matt) Honerkamp; as well as 11 great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary; and two brothers-in-law.
Chuck graduated from Fisher High School in 1975 and then went to Illinois State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1980. He worked for the Federal Reserve in Chicago for many years. He was a creative artist, a fantastic photographer and made the best chocolate chip cookies. He loved his cat, and his cat loved him. He loved spending time with family and friends and was a cherished brother and uncle. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.