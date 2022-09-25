RIVER FOREST — Charles Ward Schumacher, 62, of River Forest passed away Thursday (Sept. 22, 2022) after a battle against colon cancer. Throughout his struggle, his spirit remained, as a close friend put it, “on brand with who Charlie was; a loveable, gentle and kind human.”
Charlie was born in Champaign. An Eagle Scout, he graduated from Champaign Central High School, and attended the University of Illinois, graduating with a B.A. in political science. While at the UI, he was a DJ on WPGU — the college radio station — and after graduation, he went into journalism. As a producer for CNN, he covered GOP and DEM national conventions, was in China during the Tiananmen Square massacre, supervised the channel’s coverage of the O.J. Simpson chase and arrest, and of the 1990 Gulf War. He then became an executive producer at WFLD-FOX 32 in Chicago and was the producer of its 9 p.m. newscast. After five years, he became the assistant news director at WGN TV, and later the senior news director at Comcast SportsNet. He ended his journalism career as a reporter/managing editor at Rivet Radio and returned to his first love, photography, by starting his own photography business.
Throughout his life, he remained passionate about music and vintage audio, sports, motorcycle touring and sports cars. In recent years, he spent his time restoring and driving his orange MG convertible around the streets of the River Forest-Oak Park area and spent many hours playing tennis at the River Forest Tennis Club. Above all, he loved and was absolutely devoted to his two children, Kate and Will.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Elaine Schumacher; children, Kate and Will Schumacher, and their mother, Florence Schumacher-Hackman; brothers, John Schumacher (Carol Stack) and William Schumacher (Paula); and sister, Lisa Simpson (David); as well as many nieces and nephews.
As Charlie was known from a young age for hosting epic celebrations that marked his gregarious, outgoing nature, and as he neither deserved nor would have wanted a somber, subdued remembrance, an appropriate celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Ever the Illini at heart, he will be laid to rest in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Champaign, along the extended 40-yard line of nearby Memorial Stadium. Donations can be made in his memory to the Illini Media Alumni Network, 1001 S. Wright St., Champaign, IL 61820.