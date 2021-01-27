MONTICELLO — Charles Edward Shaffer, 61, passed away Saturday (Jan. 23, 2021) at home in Monticello.
Charlie, born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 10, 1959, is survived by his wife, Sue Shaffer (married 1979); sons, Charles (Chuck), Chase and Hayden Shaffer; brother, James Shaffer of Tracy Calif.; and sisters, Rose Brown of St. Charles, Mo., and Mary Ann Johnson of Union Wash.
Charlie was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister and his parents, Lyle and Mary Shaffer.
Charlie lit up a room with his fun-loving personality, and his compassion for everyone will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
A future celebration of life is being planned for the spring.