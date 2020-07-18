ST. JOSEPH — Charles (Skip) W. Thompson, Lt. Colonel, Retired, USAF, 84, of St. Joseph peacefully passed away unexpectedly with his family in attendance at 6:52 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born in Chicago, the son of George W. and Dorothy E. Thompson. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Madonna (Donna) M. Thompson; two daughters, Amy E. Preen (Martin) of Elizabethtown, Ky., and Terry A. Thompson (Todd Reed) of St. Joseph; and four grandchildren, Macy Reed, Zachary Preen, Annabelle Preen and Toby Reed.
His parents and sisters, Jane Ann Oakes and Barbara Weaver, preceded him in death.
He loved caring for his family, rural homestead and farm, which he did up until the day he passed. He enjoyed always staying busy, being productive, remaining active and physically fit, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He frequently donated blood and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. He donated his body to medical science and research to put death in the service of life.
He was a generous, caring, thoughtful, loving, fun, playful, energetic, kind and conscientious husband, dad and grandpa. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Urbana.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.