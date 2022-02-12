DANVILLE — Charles “Chuck” F. Smith, 87, of Danville passed away Wednessday (Feb. 9, 2022) at home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Danville on March 31, 1934, a son of Jack and Hazel Smith. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his siblings, John Smith, Gerald Smith, Rosemary Bouchard and Ruth Howie.
Chuck attended Danville High School, and after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Airforce. He proudly served his country for four years before returning home and marrying Valerie Taylor on Dec. 31, 1955. He and Valerie would spend another wonderful 66 years together before his passing.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Valerie Smith; daughter, Susan (Michael) Tenorio; and grandchildren, Elizabeth Sams, Amber Oxner, Justin (Brittani) Hall and Randi Tucker. He also leaves behind his great-grandchildren, Gavin, Garrett, Gabriel, Grayson, Bella and Gunther Hall, Myles Schafer and Trystan and Zachary Sams; as well as his sisters, Delores Baker and Camille Landers.
Chuck had worked for General Motors as a crane operator for 30 years before his retirement. He was a devoted member of Second Church of Christ. He was not only a man of faith but is remembered as an all-around good guy. He was always willing to give the shirt off his back for anyone in need without a second thought about it. He enjoyed playing Yahtzee with his family and friends and was an avid sports fan. It didn’t matter the sport, he liked them all. He really enjoyed fishing, and in his earlier years, it was almost a guarantee that if it was the weekend, he was taking his boat out. Chuck had a little French poodle, Gidjet, that he absolutely adored and pampered before her passing.
A visitation will be held for Chuck on Monday, Feb. 14, from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Danville. A funeral service celebrating his life will follow at 2 p.m. Monday. Pastor Kiley Garrison from Second Church of Christ will be officiating. He will be laid to rest with military honors in Spring Hill Cemetery following the services.
Please join his family in sharing fond memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.