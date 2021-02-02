SAVOY — Charles (Chuck) H. Smith, 87, of Savoy passed away peacefully on Friday (Jan. 29, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Chuck was born on Oct. 25, 1933, in Danville, to parents W. Hayden Smith and Minnie Smith (maiden name Smith). He graduated from Urbana High School in1951 and attended the University of Illinois as a member of ROTC, graduating in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. After serving his commitment on active duty in the Air Force, he returned to the Champaign-Urbana area and the University of Illinois to earn a master’s degree in environmental engineering. He held professional engineering licenses along with registrations as a public water supply operator and sewage works operator in both Illinois and Missouri. While on active duty and active reserve in the Air Force, Chuck served as a “fighter pilot” until his retirement as a lieutenant colonel.
In 1955, Chuck married Joan Rhodes. They had three children together, Cathy Moe (Scott), Tim Smith (Liza Erickson) and Tish Stanner (Steve). In 1975, he married Lynette East Robinson, embracing her children, Douglas Robinson Sr. and Kelley Robinson, as part of his family. Lynette and all five of the children survive him.
Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a dog named Max.
His parents; along with his sister, Letitia (Tish); and brother-in-law, Stuart Roberts, preceded him in death.
The majority of his engineering career was in the field of water/sewage treatment, beginning in Champaign at Northern Illinois Water, continuing in St. Louis at St. Louis County Water, culminating in Kankakee at Consumers Illinois Water Company. In every place he lived, he was very active in community organizations such as Riverside Medical Center, Riverside Health Systems and the Riverside Foundation in Kankakee; local and state Chambers of Commerce; AMBUCS; Kiwanis; Boy Scouts; First of America Bank; and others too numerous to mention. An excellent leader, he held multiple offices that often included serving as chair or president for these groups.
In 1997, he retired as president of Consumers Illinois Water Company, returned to the C-U area and started a career in real estate. As a Realtor, he was a licensed broker, held a GRI rating and served as a firector of the Champaign County Association of Realtors. He retired from real estate in 2011 to spend time with his family.
In the last several years of his life, Chuck experienced neurological symptoms that resulted in extreme aphasia and mild dementia. His belief that his disease, although un-named, was genetic led him to the Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease at Northwestern University. Ultimately, he donated organs with the goal of further understanding these disorders.
To honor Chuck’s life, the family will hold a private service. Following that service, he will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or the Mesulam Center at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, 420 E. Superior St., Rubloff Building, Ninth Floor, Chicago, IL 60611; online at brain.northwestern.edu/about/giving.html.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).