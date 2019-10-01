DANVILLE — Charles Edward Snyder, 91, a humble, Christian man, husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandpa and great-grandpa, went to be with the Lord early Saturday morning (Sept. 28, 2019).
He was born June 2, 1928, to Ben and Heidi Snyder in Danville. Charles was the oldest of five children, Dean, Marilyn Hubbard, Patsy Warren and Carol Sue Wynn, who preceded Charles in death. On Dec. 24, 1949, Charles married the love of his life, Betty Lou Snyder of Paris, Ill. They were married for 68 years before she preceded him in death a year ago, Sept. 10, 2018.
Charles enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Texas where he served during the Korean War from Jan. 10, 1952, to Jan. 9, 1954. After the Army, Chuck and Betty made their home in Danville. Chuck worked at Esco for 43 years, with 26 of those years with his wife, Betty, before they retired together in 1993. They had two children, Guy Martin Snyder and Trudy Denise (Snyder) Pickett. During their working years together, Chuck served on the school board of Newtown Consolidated for a time.
His favorite pastime was watching the Chicago Cubs play, fishing and participating on bowling teams. Chuck and Betty loved camping and family get-togethers. Many fun times and holidays were spent playing cards, fishing and enjoying family time together. After retirement, Chuck and Betty traveled with the Good Sam Camping Club, serving as wagon master and secretary, respectively, arranging weekends traveling in their RV. Chuck and Betty were active members of East Park Church of Christ, Danville.
Surviving Charles are brother Dean and sister-in-law Willa Snyder, sisters and brothers-in-law, Marilyn (Snyder) and Steve Hubbard, Patsy (Snyder) and Andrew Warren; children, Guy and his wife, Denise Snyder, Trudy (Snyder) Pickett and Mike Pickett; grandchildren, Angela (Pickett) and Mark Van Slyke, Nathan Pickett, Douglas Snyder, Amie (Snyder) and Bobby Greene, and Timothy and Rebecca Hashko; and great-grandchildren, Natali Pickett, Ava and Mae Van Slyke, and Levi and Colton Greene.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N Vermilion St., Danville. Dennis Floyd will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Allhands Cemetery in Kickapoo State Park.
Memorials may be made in Charles’s memory to the East Park Church of Christ.
