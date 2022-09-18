MAHOMET — Charles Spitz, 102, passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2022, in Cape Coral, Fla.
Charlie was born in Richland County to Henry and Cecilia Spitz. He lived most of his life in Champaign, where he met and married Coletta Spitz, his loving wife of 34 years. He later lived in Mahomet and, most recently, Ft. Myers and Cape Coral, Fla.
Charlie grew up on his family farm in Southern Illinois the 10th of 12 siblings. He attended a one-room schoolhouse through eighth grade. The family survived the Great Depression by producing their own food and many of their necessities. At age 23, following the start of World War II, Charlie traveled north to Champaign County seeking employment. He worked for individual farmers and in a converted defense factory before securing a position as herdsman for the University of Illinois. He maintained that position until his retirement 35 years later. During this time, he also ran a very successful lawn-care service, which he continued into his 90s.
Charlie and Coletta were married in 1946 and had four sons. Charlie passed on his strong work ethic to his sons, all of whom worked with him in his lawn-care service during their school years. Charlie was active in the Knights of Columbus for 82 years and earned the rank of third degree. He enjoyed cooking on the grill for KC events as well as for family get-togethers. He very much enjoyed Saturday night dances at the KC hall and was a talented and energetic dancer with a charming social demeanor. He was also an avid gardener, growing vegetables and lovely, pampered roses.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents; wife, Coletta; second wife, Marilyn; eight brothers; three sisters; and his daughter-in-law, Bernadine.
He is survived by his sons, Daniel, Thomas and wife Lenore, Randy and wife Christine and Louis and wife Julia; as well as 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A visitation is being held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Mahomet, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a prayer service and luncheon Thursday, Sept. 22.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cape Coral animal shelter.