CHARLESTON — Charles Darrell Standifer, age 76, known only by those closest to him as "Sonny," passed away at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Charleston, at the nursing home he occupied for the last 55 days of his life.
He battled several health issues the last two years of his life, the latter of which, liver failure, was not one he was able to overcome. As he passed into his eternal mansion, he was surrounded by his oldest daughter, Talor S. Ray; son-in-law, Tim W. Ray; and his hospice nurse, Kay Wheeler.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Talor S. Ray, and son-in-law, Tim W. Ray, of St. Joseph; grandsons, Mason C. Ray of Sidney and Zane R. Richardson of Urbana; and former spouse, Sue C. Standifer of Savoy, along with many Standifer and Ison relatives throughout the U.S.
He was born June 21, 1943, in Baltimore, Md., at Johns Hopkins Hospital to Cecil Evan Standifer and Lola Ison Standifer. Both parents predeceased him, along with two infant brothers and his sister, Doris Helen Standifer Murphy, and nephew, William Shawn Murphy, and most recently on March 22, 2020, his beloved youngest daughter, Shanna M. Standifer.
Growing up, he lived in various states, but Charlestown, Ind., remained his adopted home. While living there, he designed and built three homes that are still standing today. Prior to his stay at the nursing home, he had moved to Savoy from Avon, Ind., where he had lived for the past 15 years.
Charles graduated from Charlestown High School, Charlestown, Ind., in 1961. He enjoyed celebrating his 50th reunion with classmates in June 2011. He kept in touch with childhood friends throughout his life, including his oldest and dearest, Bobby and Evelyn Beller.
Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served from 1962-1966. He traveled throughout the world and completed his goal of visiting all 50 states prior to his death.
Charles began his career as an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in 1966. He apprenticed with his dad and uncles, who were also members of the IBEW. He worked out of Local 369, Louisville, Ky., for 54 years.
In addition, he gained his Certified Estate Planner license and served hundreds of clients over a 27-year career, earning many awards of distinction and a membership in the Million Dollar Round Table.
Charles was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Danville and the American Legion.
His favorite thing to do on a Sunday was watch professional bull riding or professional drag racing. Both sports spoke to his love of adventure, speed, and love of horses. His delight in meeting Joe Amato in an airport was a story he loved to share.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed riding various types of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including a trip to the annual Sturgis, S.D., event.
His vehicles were purchased for two different reasons: speed or comfort. He shared his love of vehicles with his son-in-law and grandsons, attending many car shows together over the years.
His favorite musician was Bob Dylan, first hearing him play live at a small bar while stationed in California with the Air Force.
Charles planted a vegetable garden annually, never missing a season to get outside to dig in the dirt. He generously shared its bounty with his family and neighbors.
His family would like to extend gratitude to the staff at Charleston Rehab and Health Care and Lincoln Land Hospice, who treated him with respect and incredible care, especially during the recent medical crisis.
A celebration of Charles' life will be held later this spring at CU Church at the Webber Street location, with Hank Sanford officiating.
Memorials in Charles' honor may be made to DSC (Developmental Services Center).
Funeral arrangements were carried out by Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.