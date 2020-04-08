CHAMPAIGN — Forever in our hearts. Charles “Chuck” L. Stanton, 88, of Champaign went to be with the Lord at 12:26 p.m. Monday (April 6, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Sept. 27, 1931, in Urbana, a son of Pearl “Bill” Stanton and Helen Foreman Higgins. He married Margie V. Stanton on Dec. 8, 1950, in Champaign. She preceded him in death Dec. 24, 2018. They were married 68 years.
Surviving are two daughters, Sherry Stanton of Champaign and Sarah Newkirk (John) of New Market, Tenn.; one grandson, Cale Hopper (Lauren) of Homer, and three granddaughters, Jill Hopper of Champaign, Jennifer Clevenger of Tennessee and Lynn Minton of Tennessee; and nine great-grandchildren. He leaves behind several cousins, nieces and nephews as well.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and one sister (Shirley Miller).
Chuck served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the University of Illinois Water Station and was a University of Illinois firefighter.
After retirement, he worked and sold lawn mowers, raised tropical birds, enjoyed vacations and enjoyed being a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed Illini football and basketball, the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign. The Rev. James Blue will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the VFW or American Legion Post 5520.
Please join his family in sharing photos, videos and memories on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.