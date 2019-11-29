CHAMPAIGN — Charles Robert Sturies, 75, of Champaign and Danville passed away Nov. 20, 2019, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
He was born May 23, 1944, in Leavenworth, Kan., to Col. Carl H and Juanita Sturies. He attended Franklin Jr. High and graduated from Champaign High School in 1962. He graduated with honors from the University of Illinois with a major in philosophy and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army, having completed R.O.T.C. training. While at the university, he was a brother of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He married Gretchen Albers. They later divorced and she preceded him in death. He served on active duty as a 2nd Lt. in the infantry. He was given a medical discharge. He continued to be active in veterans groups following his retirement, including the Disabled Army Veterans (DAV), the American Legion, and many more. He participated and enjoyed the local Islamic events.
Charles enjoyed many enduring hobbies. He was a prolific writer of poetry and prose. He was a longtime and a very knowledgeable New York Yankee, Illinois football and basketball fan. His musical interests were rhythm and blues. He was an avid reader, enjoying history and philosophy. Charles was witty, kind and a loyal friend to many. He had a powerful intellect and a remarkable memory. He was generous and philanthropic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Richard Nash, and nephew Curtis Nash.
He is survived by his sisters, Nancy Nash of Savoy and Clara (Don) Bosshart of Kent, Ohio. Also surviving is a nephew, Eric Nash of California, and niece Samantha Bosshart of New York.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy. A funeral service will follow that day at Morgan Memorial Home at 11:30 a.m, officiated by the Rev. Richard McGuire. Immediately following the service, burial rites will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery in Champaign next to his parents. Following the burial, friends and family are invited to Biaggi’s restaurant, S. Neil, Champaign, for lunch.
Memorials may be made to organizations of the donor’s choice or to the following in memory of Charles: Community Foundation of East Central Illinois for the Curtis C. Nash Children’s Creativity Fund, 307 W. University Ave., Champaign IL 61820; Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana IL 61802; Voluntary Services, VA Medical Center, 1900 E. Main St., Danville IL 61832 for recreation and music therapy.
