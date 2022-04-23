COVINGTON, Ind. — Charles "Chuck" Henry Suttles, 87, of Covington, Ind., died at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday (April 20, 2022) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Funeral services for the Air Force veteran will be at 2 p.m. (Illinois time) Sunday at Sunset's Covington Chapel, 420 Third St., Covington. Dale DeNeal will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Covington. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. (Illinois time) Sunday at Sunset's Covington Chapel. Sunset's Houghton-Leasure Funeral Home, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, is in charge of arrangements.