CHAMPAIGN-URBANA — Charles (C.T.) J. Thompson, 73, of Champaign-Urbana passed away Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020).
He was born in Junction City, Kan., the son of Bernard and Charline Thompson.
Charles was an Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He retired from Barr Real Estate, where he worked for 40 years.
If you were fortunate enough to know C.T., you will remember his great sense of humor and love for fishing.
Per Charles’ wishes, there will be a private family service. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Please join Charles’ family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.