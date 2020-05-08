CASEY — Charles Victor “Charlie” Montgomery, age 94, of Casey passed away at 1 a.m. Wednesday (May 6, 2020) at Countryside Manor, Aviston.
He was born July 10, 1925, in Casey, the son of Henry Sheldon Montgomery and Myrtle May Swim Montgomery. On Feb. 14, 1947, he married Norma L. Boyd in Casey; she passed away on Dec. 23, 2002.
Survivors include his children, Jerry Montgomery of Champaign and Sandy Montgomery of Edwardsville, nephews, nieces and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma L. Montgomery; daughter, Vickie Sue Montgomery; brother, Clae Montgomery; and sisters, Opal Heddins, Ruth Burk and Thelma Humphries.
Charlie was a 1942 graduate of Casey High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II as a paratrooper. He and Norma owned and operated Montgomery Feed Store in Casey from 1951-1970.
Charlie farmed in the Casey area for many years and worked as a sheet metal worker for Luster Lite Corp. He was a lifetime member of the Casey VFW while also serving as a commander, a former Casey Township Park Board member and a volunteer for girls' softball leagues.
He was also a huge supporter of the SIUE softball program, beginning with his daughter Sandy's four-year playing career where he didn’t miss a game, and continuing his support in the stands witnessing most of her over 1000 wins in her 30-year stint as the head softball coach.
Due to current social restrictions and our concern for family and friends, services in honor of Charlie will be limited to immediate family only. Burial will be in Washington Street Cemetery, Casey.
Memorial donations may be made to the Casey VFW, P.O. Box 276, Casey, IL 62420.
To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey is in charge of the arrangements.