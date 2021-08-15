Charles W. Haines Aug 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Charles W. Haines Photo Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — After a long delay, we will finally celebrate the life of Charles W. Haines at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Urbana-Champaign Friends Meetinghouse, 1904 E. Main St., Urbana. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos