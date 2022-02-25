MATTOON — Charles William Pangburn, 87, of Mattoon passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Joines Funeral Home, 1375 Illinois 130, Villa Grove, with a funeral service to follow at noon. Burial will follow in Hugo Cemetery. Ted Shearer will officiate.
Charlie was born on May 23, 1934, near Nip and Tuck in rural Douglas County, the son of John and Lorena (Davis) Pangburn.
He leaves his wife, Ruby; four children, Steven (Kathy) Moseley, Malinda (Roger) Howard, Alan Moseley and Jennifer (Michael) Benoit; three stepchildren, Gregory Roberts, Jan Kemp and Teresa Naylor; and 15 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Charlie owned Pangburn Sales and Services of Villa Grove for 26 years and owned and operated Villa Grove Package Liquor.
Charlie was a member of First Baptist Church and was a Mason in the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed tractor pulls and Harley rides.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.