TUSCOLA — Charles W. “Robbie” Robinson, 87, of Tuscola went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Robbie is survived by his wife, Sandra J. Robinson of Bloomington; daughter, Peggy Carie (Mark) of Tuscola; daughter, Vicky Long (Tim) of Midway, Ky.; son, Bruce Robinson (Andrea) of Atwood; daughter, Christine Pistorius (Josh) of Bloomington; brother, Robert Richard Robinson of Yale, Ill.; sister, Clara Mae Henderson of Urbana; cousin, Silvia Robinson of Newton; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Robbie is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dorothy Mefford.
Robbie was born on May 31, 1932, in Redmon, Ill., the son of Willard Lemuel and Beulah Violet Robinson. He worked on the family farm until he joined the U.S. Army in 1950 and served in the Korean War. He married Ramona Fear in 1952, and they had three children together. In 1989, he married Sandra Saltsgaver, and they spent 31 beautiful years together.
Robbie worked at USI in Tuscola for 13 years. Afterward, he worked as an auto mechanic and owned two service stations. He finished his career at Kraft in Champaign. After retirement, he drove for Gould’s Bus Service.
His family meant the world to him, and there wasn’t a time he wouldn’t outstretch his hand to help. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Tuscola.
Robbie loved racing. This love stretched from watching NASCAR to building engines for dirt-track motorcycles, to building micro-midget race cars. He was also a St Louis Cardinals fan.
“I Run Real Fast, Grandpa.” ... It’s your time to run now, Grandpa, and we will see you again.
Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Tuscola First Christian Church, Tuscola.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the ASPCA or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.