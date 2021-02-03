MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Charles Eugene Walters, 83, of Marysville, Wash., formerly of Champaign, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, from complications during heart surgery.
A memorial service will be scheduled during the summer of 2021 in Marysville to allow for his extended family and friends to attend. His remains are under the care of the Neptune Society.
Charles was born Feb. 23, 1937, in Brocton, to parents James and Maxine (Rhodes). They preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter, Cindy (McDonald); son, Charles (Jennifer); and grandsons, Samuel, Maxwell and Jack.
He is also survived by his brothers, Kenneth, Larry, David, Robert Dale; and a sister, Sharon (Newbolds).
In 1974, he married Carol Brooks. She survives, along with five stepchildren, Westley, Robert, Kim (Mathieson), Christopher and David. He is also survived by several Brooks grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known to all of his grandchildren as “Grandpa Chuck.”
He grew up in Newman, attending Newman schools through ninth grade, often referred to as “Gene.” He attended Armstrong High School before his family relocated to Bondville. He graduated from Champaign High School in 1955, the last year CHS was in the now Edison Middle School building.
In his early years, he delivered milk for the Urbana Pure Milk Company, delivering milk by a horse-drawn wagon.
He was an adventurer. After a brief stay in Phoenix working for RR Express as a handyman, unloading and delivering freight, he moved his family to the Pacific Northwest to work for the Boeing aircraft company. He worked on the assembly of the first 747 aircraft. His adventuring spirit took him to Alaska, where he worked in the commercial fishing industry. He went further north in Alaska, working on the Alaskan Pipeline in the mid-1970s. He was a skilled mechanic and union operator of heavy construction equipment. He could build and fix practically anything.
Chuck and Carol traveled extensively throughout the United States, making road trips in their truck and camper to see friends and family. During one such trip, they made a deep and lasting friendship with complete strangers while traveling the Alaska (ALCAN) Highway. His hobbies were hunting, deep-sea fishing and anything that provided an opportunity to enjoy the greater outdoors. He will be greatly missed.
Memories and condolences may be offered at obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/9989132. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to the St. Jude Foundation.