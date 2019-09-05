MAHOMET — Charles B. Warren, age 88, of Mahomet passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019).
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at the First Baptist Church, 402 E. Elm St., Mahomet, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. The Rev. Brian Romanowski will officiate. Burial will be at the Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield, with military honors provided by American Legion Post 1015, Mahomet, active service personnel from Scott Air Force Base and the Illinois Patriot Guard.
Charles "Charlie" was born on Sept. 17, 1930, to Dale E. and Nellie Furnish Warren. After high school, Charlie entered the U.S. Air Force and served his country for over 20 years. He married June E. Johnson on June 16, 1951. Upon retirement from the Air Force, Charlie became manager of the Boys Club Camp in Holiday, Texas. He returned to Mahomet and worked as a bus mechanic and driver for the Mahomet-Seymour school district.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale E. Warren and Nellie Furnish Warren, and his brother, Vincent Warren.
He is survived by his wife, June; his sister, Betty Bohlen; four children, Joan E. Gore (Henry) of Wichita Falls, Texas, Dale J. Warren (Pamela) of Paris, Ill., Gale J. Thomas (Tim) of Mansfield and Christopher C. Warren (Jill) of Bartonville; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 1015, Mahomet, and First Baptist Church of Mahomet.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Mahomet or American Legion Post 1015, Mahomet. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.