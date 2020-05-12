PAXTON — Charles Frederick Werner, a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, went to be with his Lord and Savior at age 80, on Sunday (May 10, 2020) while at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Kankakee on Oct. 7, 1939. He was the second son of Albert H. Sr. and Helen (Hertz) Werner. In 1947, the Werner family moved to Paxton. He graduated from Paxton High School in 1957.
He was a self-employed building contractor with Werner Bros. from 1964-1984. He married the love of his life, Mary Lou Johnson, on Aug. 13, 1967; she survives. In 1984, he became the Ford County supervisor of assessments and county zoning officer, retiring in 2003.
He was a community servant, including Ford County 911 coordinator and board member, Paxton Planning Commission (chairman and building officer), Ford County LEPC ESDA, volunteer Paxton firefighter (historian, training officer, assistant chief), field Instructor for the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute, EMT and president of the Paxton Service Club.
Charles’ additional volunteer work included serving the Illinois Central Railroad Historical Society and renovating the Paxton Depot and Museum. He served as treasurer for not only the ICHS, but also Boy Scout Troop 32.
He was very active in serving the Paxton Church of Christ in multiple positions for over 50 years, including treasurer, elder, Sunday school teacher, youth sponsor, board chairman and mission treasurer. He enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels.
He wrote an autobiography for his family titled, "My Life as I Remember It."
His most proud accomplishment was being father to Heather (Eddie) Sarabia, Charles (Heather) Werner II, Andrew (Tawnya) Werner and Jeannie (Erik) Cisney and grandfather to 11 grandchildren, Gwendolyn (Ben), Alexis, Athan, Colton, Kayla, Jacob, Alyssa, Abrianna, Luke, Kade and Joshua. He is also survived by his sister, Corinne (Lewis Jr.) Brown, and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Albert H. Werner Jr.
A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In memory of Charles, he would request you serve others the way Jesus taught. Please share your memories and offer any condolences at www.baierfuneralservices.com.