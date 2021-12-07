CHAMPAIGN — Charles Ray Wittler passed away Thursday (Dec. 2, 2021) at Tuscola Health Care Center.
Charlie was born on Aug. 22, 1930, in Baltimore, Md. After graduating from high school, he attended technical school and community colleges. In 1951, he served in the Army and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War.
Charlie married Alice Denton in 1955. In 1964, they moved to Champaign and he was employed by Illinois Power Company in the engineering department.
On June 29, 1979, he married Joyce (Armstrong) Grusy. After 42 wonderful years together, he is survived by his wife, Joyce.
Charlie is also survived by his three daughters, Carol (Wittler) Pearson, the late Randy Pearson of Champaign, Jan Wittler of Champaign and Julie (Wittler) Solomon and husband Jerry of Cobden; five grandchildren, Jessica (Pearson) Burnett and husband Andrew, Christopher Pearson, Andrew Lemieux and wife Chelsea Benzing, Alexander Solomon and wife Brandy and Christopher Solomon and wife Alyssa. He is also survived by his two stepchildren, Jeff Grusy and wife Lisa of Decorah Iowa, Lynne (Grusy Park) Lamers and husband Doug of Dousman, Wis., Stephanie (Grusy) Garcia-Prats and husband Chris, Adam Grusy and wife Jenny, Sydney Park and Allison Park; and eight amazing great-grandchildren.
Charlie loved woodworking. He made furniture for family members and many toys for the grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Joyce. He also participated in Bible study at his church. Charlie was an avid reader and could answer any historical question posed to him. He enjoyed his dogs and treated them as his special pets. Charlie put in numerous volunteer hours at Empty Tomb. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Dec. 11, at noon at First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church St., Champaign, followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m. There will be a reception immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Empty Tomb or a charity of choice.