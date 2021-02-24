MONTICELLO — Charles Dale "Chuck" Yettke, 74, of Monticello passed away at 11:59 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 20, 2021) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Chuck was born June 29, 1946, in Belleville, the son of Charles M. and Dorothy (Parker) Yettke. He was the loving husband of Kristin Kratz Yettke. They were married on May 13, 1991, in Monticello.
He is survived by his wife, Kristin Yettke of Monticello; stepdaughters, Laura Spillers (Arin) of Breaux Bridge, La., and Carolyn Katz (Brett) of Miami; four stepgrandchildren; sister, Sue Anne Chipman of Lynchburg, Va.; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Chuck was the retired owner and founder of Yettke & Associates, now Yettke & Rapp. He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity, Sigma Nu Alumni Association, UI Alumni Association and the Champaign Country Club. He loved to travel and was a talented dancer, daring “tree surgeon” and arborist and also a gourmet chef. He loved to organize dinners and events with friends and family and had a gifted mind for numbers. Chuck loved music (his favorite song was REO Speedwagon’s "Time For Me To Fly"), and he and Kris traveled to many concerts and other adventures around the world. Chuck loved his stepdaughters and their families. His fun-loving antics, zest for life, kindness, generosity and hearty laugh will be treasured by all.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. There will be a celebration of life ceremony at a later date near his 75th birthday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Kirby Medical Center, the Eastern Illinois Food Bank or A Small Hand — Piatt County Infant Needs and Diaper Pantry. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.