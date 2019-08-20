DeLAND — Charles Edward Moefield, 76, of DeLand passed away at 4:46 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Charlie was born May 17, 1943, in Monticello, the son of Bolden and Bonnie D. (Jasper) Moefield.
Charlie is survived by his daughters, Linda (Rob) Lyon of Mineral, Brenda (Randy) Schlensker of Paxton and Connie (Chuck) Carrington of Rantoul; grandchildren, Alexis Jensen, Allie Carrington, Victoria Carrington, Austin Carrington, Hunter Lyon, Brandon Lyon, Blake Lyon, Shelby Schlensker and Samantha Lyon; five great-grandsons; and brother, Ray Moefield of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Randy Moefield.
Charlie retired from General Cable in Monticello. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the DeLand American Legion.
Charlie enjoyed coaching both men’s and girls’ softball (especially The Bad News Bears) and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be in Goose Creek Township Cemetery, DeLand.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.